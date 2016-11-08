Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:05, 06 May 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 15:51, 05 May 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish defense giant's orders reach $7.5B
Turkish defense giant's orders reach $7.5B

Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish defense giant had received orders worth $7.5 billion from its customers as of this March, according to data.

The value of Aselsan's long-term projects totaled $6.8 billion as of the end of 2017.

In the first three months of this year, the company's consolidated net sales climbed 27.1 percent year-on-year to $1.37 billion, including $114.2 million of orders from overseas.

Some $1.25 billion or 92 percent of those orders came from Turkey, the data showed.

The company saw net profits of $351.3 million in the first quarter, up 2 percent from the same period last year.

Aselsan aims to raise its capital by 210 million liras ($50 million) through a public offering.

Net profits from the public offering will be used to expand its operations in areas such as technology and innovation investments, meeting capital needs, R&D, international cooperation, and possible mergers and acquisitions.

Founded in 1975 in the capital Ankara, Aselsan, which produces military radios and defense electronic systems for the Turkish Armed Forces, is seen as Turkey's premier defense systems producer.



Related aselsan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured

Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij
Turkish defense giant's orders reach 7 5B
Turkish defense giant's orders reach $7.5B

Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s president
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president

President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election

Meral Aksener now has some 65,000 of 100,000 signatures for her candidacy petition, says election official
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board

Premier Binali Yildirim, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli file paperwork for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to seek 2nd term
Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Operations target on-duty, dismissed police officers and army personnel
Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate
Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate

CHP announces Muharrem Ince as candidate for president at public rally in capital Ankara
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s premier
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s premier

Security issues, bilateral engagements discussed during meeting with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership
Turkish police arrest over 110 FETO-linked suspects
Turkish police arrest over 110 FETO-linked suspects

Suspects include on-duty soldiers, teachers, doctors, students
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in US

Over 100,000 Turks in US are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses

BIST 100 index falls 1.73 percent, going down nearly 2,000 points from previous close
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail

Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party MP Abdullah Zeydan found guilty on terror charges
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara

Erdogan's 2-day trip concludes after signing of contracts with Korean tech companies, visit to Samsung Digital City
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs

Drugs found in vehicle stopped in southeastern Gaziantep province
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president

Prime Minister Yildirim announces ruling party's presidential candidate in parliamentary group meeting

News

Turkish defense giant gets $37M order
Turkish defense giant gets 37M order

Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market

Turkey's Aselsan inks $44M comms deal with Ukraine
Turkey's Aselsan inks 44M comms deal with Ukraine

Turkey's Aselsan signs tank upgrade deal worth $125M
Turkey's Aselsan signs tank upgrade deal worth 125M

Turkish defence giant increases Q3 net profit by 126%
Turkish defence giant increases Q3 net profit by 126

Turkey's Aselsan signs railway deal with Spain's Indra
Turkey's Aselsan signs railway deal with Spain's Indra






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 