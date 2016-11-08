Turkish defense giant's orders reach $7.5B

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish defense giant had received orders worth $7.5 billion from its customers as of this March, according to data.
The value of Aselsan's long-term projects totaled $6.8 billion as of the end of 2017.
In the first three months of this year, the company's consolidated net sales climbed 27.1 percent year-on-year to $1.37 billion, including $114.2 million of orders from overseas.
Some $1.25 billion or 92 percent of those orders came from Turkey, the data showed.
The company saw net profits of $351.3 million in the first quarter, up 2 percent from the same period last year.
Aselsan aims to raise its capital by 210 million liras ($50 million) through a public offering.
Net profits from the public offering will be used to expand its operations in areas such as technology and innovation investments, meeting capital needs, R&D, international cooperation, and possible mergers and acquisitions.
Founded in 1975 in the capital Ankara, Aselsan, which produces military radios and defense electronic systems for the Turkish Armed Forces, is seen as Turkey's premier defense systems producer.
Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij
Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis
President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’
Meral Aksener now has some 65,000 of 100,000 signatures for her candidacy petition, says election official
Premier Binali Yildirim, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli file paperwork for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to seek 2nd term
Operations target on-duty, dismissed police officers and army personnel
CHP announces Muharrem Ince as candidate for president at public rally in capital Ankara
Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Security issues, bilateral engagements discussed during meeting with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership
Suspects include on-duty soldiers, teachers, doctors, students
Over 100,000 Turks in US are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
BIST 100 index falls 1.73 percent, going down nearly 2,000 points from previous close
Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party MP Abdullah Zeydan found guilty on terror charges
Erdogan's 2-day trip concludes after signing of contracts with Korean tech companies, visit to Samsung Digital City
Drugs found in vehicle stopped in southeastern Gaziantep province
Prime Minister Yildirim announces ruling party's presidential candidate in parliamentary group meeting