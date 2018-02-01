Worldbulletin News

Seven killed in northeastern Nigerian blast
Seven killed in northeastern Nigerian blast

3 teenaged suspected female suicide bombers are among those killed

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three suspected female suicide bombers and four civilians were killed in northeastern Maiduguri city late Thursday night, according to the country's relief agency Friday.

“Last night at around 11 p.m. local time, three teenaged female suicide bombers tried to infiltrate Mainari Shuwa [suburb in Molai] and were instantly spotted.

“But they detonated their explosive vests to avoid arrest. Seven people died, including four civilians,” Bashir Garga, regional coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told Anadolu Agency Friday afternoon.

Seven others were also injured in the blasts in an area that is at a short distance from Maiduguri, the heartbeat of the nine-year insurgency.

Garga said the incident suggested possible infiltration of the area by Boko Haram and called for vigilance by locals.

Boko Haram armed group has been trying to enter Maiduguri in the past months but they were often overpowered by the Nigerian troops.

The blasts came a few days after officials said at least 28 people were killed in twin suicide attacks in neighboring Adamawa state.



