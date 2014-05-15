Flight MH370 search uncovers 19th century shipwrecks

World Bulletin / News Desk
Researchers looking for the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that went missing in 2014, have found shipwrecks of two 19th century merchant vessels off the coast of Western Australia.
The shipwrecks were found in 2015 at a depth of about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) and roughly 36 km (22 miles) apart from each other, according to a statement from the Western Australian Museum.
The vessels are believed to have been British and were carrying coal.
Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared from radars shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing on March 8, 2014. The search for the missing flight ended on January 2017.
Experts from the Western Australian Museum and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau analyzed sonar and video data to determine the origin of the ships.
Dr. Ross Anderson, curator of maritime archaeology at the Western Australian Museum, said: “For the wooden ship the brig W. Gordon and the barque Magdala are two possible candidates; for the iron ship the barques Kooringa (1894), Lake Ontario (1897) and West Ridge (1883) are possible, with the West Ridge best fitting the evidence.”
“The evidence points to the ship sinking as a result of a catastrophic event such as explosion which was common in the transport of coal cargoes,” Anderson said.
According to Anderson, while the wooden vessel weighed between 225 and 800 tons, the iron barque would have weighed between 1,000 and 1,500 tons.
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government.
Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US
State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports