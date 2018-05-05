Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:05, 06 May 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 17:53, 05 May 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured

Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will maintain its presence in Afrin until it has been secured, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking at the Istanbul Youth Festival, Erdogan said: “We will remain in Afrin and we will be there until we assure its security."

“Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij will be next,” he added, naming terror-struck Syrian provinces.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 this year to clear the YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorist groups from Afrin, amid growing threats from the region.

On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated Afrin town center, which had been a major hideout for YPG/PKK terrorists since 2012.

Speaking about Operation Euphrates Shield, held from August 2016 to late March 2017, Erdogan said Turkey had delayed its right to intervene.

“It [Operation Euphrates Shield] was a delayed operation. We had to conduct it earlier. If we did it earlier, Kilis [southern province of Turkey] wouldn’t be hit so many times,” he said.

During Operation Olive Branch Kilis province was targeted by terrorists.

On March 19, 48 rocket attacks from across the border killed two civilians and injured 38 others, according to the Kilis governor.

Erdogan said Syrian, Persian, Moroccan and Algerian nationals work in the historic Spice Bazaar in Istanbul which was reopened following restoration work on Friday.

“We have marked an aim for ourselves and said: ‘If needed, let’s give them citizenship’. What happens when we don’t? They work illegally,” he added.

He said many of these workers are educated and if they become Turkish citizens, they will be able to earn a living.

The Spice Bazaar, also known as the Egyptian Bazaar, stocks load of spices, herbs, honeycomb and nuts. It has adorned the bosom of Istanbul's historic peninsula over the last five centuries -- with its exotic smell which greets first-time visitors.





Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Istanbul youth festival
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured

Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij
Turkish defense giant's orders reach 7 5B
Turkish defense giant's orders reach $7.5B

Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s president
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president

President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election

Meral Aksener now has some 65,000 of 100,000 signatures for her candidacy petition, says election official
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board

Premier Binali Yildirim, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli file paperwork for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to seek 2nd term
Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Operations target on-duty, dismissed police officers and army personnel
Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate
Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate

CHP announces Muharrem Ince as candidate for president at public rally in capital Ankara
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s premier
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s premier

Security issues, bilateral engagements discussed during meeting with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership
Turkish police arrest over 110 FETO-linked suspects
Turkish police arrest over 110 FETO-linked suspects

Suspects include on-duty soldiers, teachers, doctors, students
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in US

Over 100,000 Turks in US are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses

BIST 100 index falls 1.73 percent, going down nearly 2,000 points from previous close
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail

Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party MP Abdullah Zeydan found guilty on terror charges
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara

Erdogan's 2-day trip concludes after signing of contracts with Korean tech companies, visit to Samsung Digital City
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs

Drugs found in vehicle stopped in southeastern Gaziantep province
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president

Prime Minister Yildirim announces ruling party's presidential candidate in parliamentary group meeting

News

Turkey's youth festival kicks off in Istanbul
Turkey's youth festival kicks off in Istanbul

Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board

Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara

AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president

MHP supporting Erdogan for president
MHP supporting Erdogan for president

Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S.Korea
Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S Korea

President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea

Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s president

IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election

Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate
Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate

Turkish Van cats not only get 9 lives, but also pools
Turkish Van cats not only get 9 lives but also






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 