09:42, 06 May 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on May 06

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial congress. He is also due to meet businesspeople in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to also attend AK Party's provincial congress, Occupational Health and Safety Congress.

TUNISIA

TUNIS - Tunisia to hold first local elections after 2011 Arab Spring revolution.

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Lebanese people to vote in 1st parliamentary polls in 9 years

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.