21:23, 06 May 2018 Sunday
Media
09:42, 06 May 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on May 06
Press agenda on May 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 6, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial congress. He is also due to meet businesspeople in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to also attend AK Party's provincial congress, Occupational Health and Safety Congress.

 

TUNISIA

TUNIS - Tunisia to hold first local elections after 2011 Arab Spring revolution.

 

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Lebanese people to vote in 1st parliamentary polls in 9 years

 

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.



