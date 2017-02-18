Press agenda on May 06

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial congress. He is also due to meet businesspeople in Istanbul.
ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to also attend AK Party's provincial congress, Occupational Health and Safety Congress.
TUNISIA
TUNIS - Tunisia to hold first local elections after 2011 Arab Spring revolution.
LEBANON
BEIRUT - Lebanese people to vote in 1st parliamentary polls in 9 years
SYRIA
IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
