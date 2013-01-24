Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:23, 06 May 2018 Sunday
Middle East
09:46, 06 May 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Lebanese vote to elect new parliament
Lebanese vote to elect new parliament

The polls are the first to be held in Lebanon in nine years

World Bulletin / News Desk

Lebanese voters on Sunday began to cast ballot in the country’s general election, the first vote in nine years.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT).

Television broadcasts showed voters queuing at polling stations to cast their ballots.

The polls see 917 candidates from a host of competing political parties compete for 128 seats in Lebanon’s national assembly.

The vote is held under a new proportional system, which divides the country into 15 separate electoral constituencies.

Official results of the polls are expected to be announced in the coming days.



Related lebanon election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Putin to begin fourth term but what happens in 2024
Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?

Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Palestine sees victory in Israel pullout from UN race
Palestine sees ‘victory’ in Israel pullout from UN race

Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria

The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip

Mysterious explosion also injures 3 others
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala

Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children

5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Hamas eschews result of Palestine National Council meet
Hamas eschews result of Palestine National Council meet

Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara

Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government. 
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel aluminum tariffs
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank

Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
Hawaii volcano erupts spewing lava
Hawaii volcano erupts, spewing lava

The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Greek Cypriot side distorting UN framework
Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework

Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti

US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says

News

Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

Tunisians vote in 1st municipal polls since uprising
Tunisians vote in 1st municipal polls since uprising

Lebanese elections and failure of reform
Lebanese elections and failure of reform

UK's Populist UKIP wiped out in local elections
UK's Populist UKIP wiped out in local elections

Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in US
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in

Voters head to polls in England for local elections
Voters head to polls in England for local elections

Overseas voting ends in Lebanese parliamentary poll
Overseas voting ends in Lebanese parliamentary poll

Lebanese expatriates vote in parliamentary polls
Lebanese expatriates vote in parliamentary polls

For 1st time, Lebanese expats vote in parliament polls
For 1st time Lebanese expats vote in parliament polls

Lebanese mourn for civil war’s 17,000 ‘disappeared’
Lebanese mourn for civil war s 17 000 disappeared

Millions pledged in support of Lebanese economy
Millions pledged in support of Lebanese economy






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 