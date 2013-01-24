09:46, 06 May 2018 Sunday

Lebanese vote to elect new parliament

World Bulletin / News Desk

Lebanese voters on Sunday began to cast ballot in the country’s general election, the first vote in nine years.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT).

Television broadcasts showed voters queuing at polling stations to cast their ballots.

The polls see 917 candidates from a host of competing political parties compete for 128 seats in Lebanon’s national assembly.

The vote is held under a new proportional system, which divides the country into 15 separate electoral constituencies.

Official results of the polls are expected to be announced in the coming days.