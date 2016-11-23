Police arrest 72 FETO suspects in western Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
A total of 72 people were arrested on early Sunday in Turkey’s Aegean province of Izmir for their alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, according to a police source.
Among the suspects was a senior FETO member, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restriction on speaking with the media.
Police carried out raids at 118 different locations, which were said to be used as hideouts to carry out organizational activities, the source added.
The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
