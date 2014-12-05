NASA successfully launches new Mars probe

World Bulletin / News Desk
NASA on Saturday successfully launched a spacecraft that will study the interior of Mars.
Data collected by the lander will likely be valuable for charting future human colonization of Earth’s planetary neighbor.
NASA’s Mars Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) mission will help scientists understand how often the planet is rocked by earthquakes and how the temperature changes underneath Mars’ surface. The lander will drill down into the crust of Mars to gather information.
The InSight lander was launched by a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 1105 GMT in Southern California. Launching before dawn local time, the rocket quickly disappeared into fog before heading out above the Earth’s atmosphere.
"This is a big day,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, who took over leadership of the space agency just last month, in a call with mission scientists. “We're going back to Mars. This is an extraordinary mission with a whole host of firsts.”
If the 483-million kilometer (300-million mile) trip to Mars goes smoothly, the InSight probe will arrive in the red planet in about six months and join five other NASA spacecraft studying Mars.
As part of its two-year mission, the 358-kilogram (790-pound) lander will burrow instruments several meters deep into the Martian crust to check the “vital signs” of the planet, according to NASA. It will be the first time scientists collect direct evidence from deep below the Martian surface.
“We’ve received positive indication the InSight spacecraft is in good health and we are all excited to be going to Mars once again to do groundbreaking science,” Tom Hoffman, the project manager for the InSight mission, said in a statement.
The probe is expected to reach Mars on Nov. 26 and conduct experiments until November 2020.
InSight mission to drill down into Martian surface and study interior of planet for first time
The social media site said it found no sign that hackers accessed the exposed data, but advised users to change their passwords to be safe.
It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.
It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.
Big data can help people with better personalization for a more custom-tailored approach, says Silicon Valley expert
Company's shares climb in after-hours trading due to on-year increase in net income and revenue
Jan Koum to leave the company that bought WhatsApp for $19 billion four years ago
Mediterranean city of Antalya hosts 5-day event
The changes unveiled by the huge social network following an outcry over the hijacking of data on 87 million Facebook members by Cambridge Analytica could be significant for campaigns.
Trade agreements worth $10B expected to be signed at Eurasia Show
Public shuttle was displayed during international conference in Turkey
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, is scheduled to launch Monday at 6:32 pm (2232 GMT) atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Telegram blocked when app makers decline to provide encryption key to Federal Security Service
The company will tell users if their information were improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica
Fund to support scientists in finding solutions to challenges in Muslim World, Islamic Development Bank says in Tunis
Speaking to the news site Vox, Zuckerberg defended the company's business model and shot back at criticism of the social networking giant from Apple CEO Tim Cook last week.