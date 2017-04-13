Nearly 90 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Nearly 90 undocumented migrants have been held during anti-human trafficking operations in Turkey, security officials said on Saturday.
In southern Antalya province, coast guard units rounded up 38 Syrians who were attempting to cross into Greece, said the source requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Moreover, police detained 49 undocumented migrants of Syrian origin in the western Balikesir province, who were trying to go to Greece through illegal means.
The migrants, including women and children were sent to regional immigration departments.
Separately, 324 undocumented Afghan nationals, who were rounded up in western Izmir province, have been deported.
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of a civil war in Syria.
