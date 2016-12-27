Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people

World Bulletin / News Desk
Flooding in capital Ankara following afternoon rains injured four people, Labor and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu said Saturday.
“Four people have been injured. Three of them are being treated at a hospital. One person went to a hospital by his own means, who has no problem. Health condition of the injured is not serious,” Sarieroglu told reporters in Ankara.
Heavy rainfall in Ankara's Mamak district caused the flooding, which also swept away several cars along the streets.
She said the ministry had established four commissions to assess the damage and take quick action to normalize the lives of people in the Bogazici neighborhood of Mamak district.
“We have faced such a situation because the rain that had to come down in 3 hours had fallen intensely within 9 minutes. Our greatest consolation is that there is no loss of lives."
She added that around 164 vehicles were damaged in the flash floods while about 25-30 work places received “big damages”.
“We will make the assessment of the situation in the entire region until midnight and we will take necessary precautions as quickly as possible,” she added.
Earlier, Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mustafa Tuna said the number of casualties were six, adding that “their health condition is not serious."
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was briefed by the mayor on the situation.
300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well
Senior FETO member among arrested in Izmir province, says police source
Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij
Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis
President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’
Meral Aksener now has some 65,000 of 100,000 signatures for her candidacy petition, says election official
Premier Binali Yildirim, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli file paperwork for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to seek 2nd term