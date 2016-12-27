Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:23, 06 May 2018 Sunday
Turkey
12:14, 06 May 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people

Injuries 'not serious', labor minister says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Flooding in capital Ankara following afternoon rains injured four people, Labor and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu said Saturday.

“Four people have been injured. Three of them are being treated at a hospital. One person went to a hospital by his own means, who has no problem. Health condition of the injured is not serious,” Sarieroglu told reporters in Ankara.

Heavy rainfall in Ankara's Mamak district caused the flooding, which also swept away several cars along the streets.

She said the ministry had established four commissions to assess the damage and take quick action to normalize the lives of people in the Bogazici neighborhood of Mamak district.

“We have faced such a situation because the rain that had to come down in 3 hours had fallen intensely within 9 minutes. Our greatest consolation is that there is no loss of lives."

She added that around 164 vehicles were damaged in the flash floods while about 25-30 work places received “big damages”.

“We will make the assessment of the situation in the entire region until midnight and we will take necessary precautions as quickly as possible,” she added.

Earlier, Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mustafa Tuna said the number of casualties were six, adding that “their health condition is not serious."

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was briefed by the mayor on the situation.

 



Related Turkey flood
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran

300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
4 403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op
4,403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op

14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Over 300 Afghan migrants were also deported
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh

Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle
‘Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle’

Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday

First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people

Injuries 'not serious', labor minister says
Turkish main opposition urges support for other parties
Turkish main opposition urges support for other parties

Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well
Nearly 90 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 90 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 300 Afghan migrants have also been deported
Police arrest 72 FETO suspects in western Turkey
Police arrest 72 FETO suspects in western Turkey

Senior FETO member among arrested in Izmir province, says police source
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured

Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij
Turkish defense giant's orders reach 7 5B
Turkish defense giant's orders reach $7.5B

Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s president
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president

President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election

Meral Aksener now has some 65,000 of 100,000 signatures for her candidacy petition, says election official
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board

Premier Binali Yildirim, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli file paperwork for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to seek 2nd term

News

Over 427,000 people affected by floods across Somalia
Over 427 000 people affected by floods across Somalia

In DR Congo, flood tragedy highlights perils of urban sprawl
In DR Congo flood tragedy highlights perils of urban sprawl

Albania sends in military rescue from huge floods
Albania sends in military rescue from huge floods

Extreme Floods Hits Albania
Extreme Floods Hits Albania

Greece unveils flood relief measures as death toll hits 20
Greece unveils flood relief measures as death toll hits 20

Death toll in Greek floods rises to 19
Death toll in Greek floods rises to 19

Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran

Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh

‘Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle’
Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle

Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday

Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 