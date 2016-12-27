12:14, 06 May 2018 Sunday

Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people

World Bulletin / News Desk

Flooding in capital Ankara following afternoon rains injured four people, Labor and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu said Saturday.

“Four people have been injured. Three of them are being treated at a hospital. One person went to a hospital by his own means, who has no problem. Health condition of the injured is not serious,” Sarieroglu told reporters in Ankara.

Heavy rainfall in Ankara's Mamak district caused the flooding, which also swept away several cars along the streets.

She said the ministry had established four commissions to assess the damage and take quick action to normalize the lives of people in the Bogazici neighborhood of Mamak district.

“We have faced such a situation because the rain that had to come down in 3 hours had fallen intensely within 9 minutes. Our greatest consolation is that there is no loss of lives."

She added that around 164 vehicles were damaged in the flash floods while about 25-30 work places received “big damages”.

“We will make the assessment of the situation in the entire region until midnight and we will take necessary precautions as quickly as possible,” she added.

Earlier, Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mustafa Tuna said the number of casualties were six, adding that “their health condition is not serious."

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was briefed by the mayor on the situation.