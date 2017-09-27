Worldbulletin News

21:22, 06 May 2018 Sunday
History
12:27, 06 May 2018 Sunday

Today in History May 06
Today in History May 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1527   German troops begin sacking Rome. Libraries are destroyed, the Pope is captured and thousands are killed.
1529   Babur defeats the Afghan Chiefs in the Battle of Ghaghra, India.
1682   King Louis XIV moves his court to Versailles, France.
1856   U.S. Army troops from Fort Tejon and Fort Miller prepare to ride out to protect Keyesville, California, from Yokut Indian attack.
1861   Arkansas becomes the ninth state to secede from the Union.
1862   Henry David Thoreau dies of tuberculosis at age 44.
1864   In the second day of the Battle of the Wilderness between Union General Ulysses S. Grant and Confederate General Robert E. LeeConfederate Gen. James Longstreet is wounded by his own men.
1877   Chief Crazy Horse surrenders to U.S. troops in Nebraska. Crazy Horse brought General George Custer to his end.
1937   The dirigible Hindenburg explodes in flames at Lakehurst, New Jersey.
1941   Bob Hope gives his first USO show at California's March Field.
1942   General Jonathan Wainwright surrenders Corregidor to the Japanese.
1944   The Red Army besieges and captures Sevastopol in the Crimea.
1945   Axis Sally makes her final propaganda broadcast to Allied troops.
1954   British runner Roger Bannister breaks the four minute mile.
1960   President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Civil Rights Act of 1960.
1962   The first nuclear warhead is fired from a Polaris submarine.
1994   The Channel Tunnel linking England to France is officially opened.


