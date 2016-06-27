12:54, 06 May 2018 Sunday

Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi warplanes carried out airstrikes against positions of the ISIL terrorist group in neighboring Syria, according to Iraqi authorities on Sunday.

The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi’s office said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not give further details about the outcome of the raids.

Sunday’s raids were the second to have been carried out by Iraqi forces inside Syria.

On April 19, Iraqi warplanes launched airstrikes against ISIL positions in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria.

The Iraqi government says the airstrikes were approved by the Syrian government.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled over operations backed by the U.S.-led International Alliance. However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated "sleeper cells" in certain parts of the country.