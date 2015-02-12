Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:22, 06 May 2018 Sunday
Economy
Update: 14:53, 06 May 2018 Sunday

  • Share
'Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'
'Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'

Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey plays a leading role in Islamic finance, said group chairman and chief executive officer of Path Solutions, an Islamic banking software provider.

"I believe that Turkey has a role to play as a leader in Islamic finance and as a hub because it is one of the top three Islamic finance markets in the world," Mohammed Kateeb said.

He spoke on the sidelines of the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI) Global Forum in Istanbul.

The two-day forum, which ended Thursday with Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner, focused on how the industry will fulfill its obligations while remaining competitive and relevant within global financial markets.

Kateeb said they are interested in Turkey because they believe that the Turkish market is "very advanced" in technology.

Also addressing Path Solution's commitment in contributing to the empowerment of the Islamic finance industry, Kateeb said development of blockchain -- a technology that records and verifies transactions safely based on cryptography -- is very important for Islamic finance.

"We believe that the development of blockchain is very important for Islamic finance because blockchain allows you to track value in a secure and transparent way and allows you to also exchange documentations like contracts, in a secure way," he added.

Kateeb said security and transparency are "very important" for Islamic finance since it is based on assets.

"I believe blockchain will remove the middleman from a lot of transactions," he added.

 



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Ethiopia ups textile sector in industrialization bid
Ethiopia ups textile sector in industrialization bid

18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'
'Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'

Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says
HSBC s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent
HSBC’s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent

Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector
Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector

CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
BMW races into 2018 with sales profits record
BMW races into 2018 with sales, profits record

Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
Global food prices almost steady in April
Global food prices almost steady in April

FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey s economy to grow 4 7 pct this year
Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct this year

Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth

The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Turkey earns 1 4B in hazelnut exports in 8 months
Turkey earns $1.4B in hazelnut exports in 8 months

Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season
Eurozone growth slows sharply in first quarter
Eurozone growth slows sharply in first quarter

The data confirms a warning last week by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that growth in the 19-country single currency bloc was reaching "some moderation" in the face of protectionist dangers.
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up

Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches

'Around 792 roles will be made redundant,' says bank
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1

British Petroleum's underlying replacement cost profit for first quarter of 2018 reach $2.6 billion
Turkey s economic performance truly impressive
Turkey’s economic performance truly impressive

Central bank’s decision to raise effective rate by 75 basis points a step in the right direction, says IMF mission chief
Amazon bringing 3 000 more jobs to Canada
Amazon bringing 3,000 more jobs to Canada

Online retailing giant will add to its Vancouver tech hub operation  

News

HSBC’s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent
HSBC s pre-tax Q1 profits fall by 4 percent

Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector
Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector

Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct this year
Turkey s economy to grow 4 7 pct this year

BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1

Turkey’s economic performance truly impressive
Turkey s economic performance truly impressive

Greek economy back on track
Greek economy back on track

Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran

Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh

‘Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle’
Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle

Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday

Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 