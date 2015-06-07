Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish citizens living in Balkan countries will be able to cast votes in Turkish consulates in their respective countries for Turkey’s June 24 early presidential and parliamentary elections.
Turkish expatriates in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Macedonia will vote on June 16-17 while Turkish citizens in Kosovo, Serbia and Albania will cast their ballots on June 17.
Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates are eligible to vote in the election in these countries, according to the data of the April 2017 constitutional referendum.
Meanwhile, for the first time, Turkish nationals in Serbia will be able to vote in June 24 elections. They were not able to vote in previous elections and referendums due to lack of enough voters.
Turnout in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania was more than 50 percent during the 2015 parliamentary elections, while turnout in the constitutional referendum of April 2017 was 47 percent.
