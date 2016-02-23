Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday

World Bulletin / News Desk
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will arrive in Turkey on Sunday for a two-day official visit, according to a statement by the Turkish presidency.
Vucic will be visiting on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said.
The first Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will also be held as part of the visit.
Serbia-Turkey bilateral relations that will contribute to the region will be discussed in meetings, as well as steps to be taken to strengthen them.
It is also expected that the president will exchange views on recent regional and international developments, the statement added.
