Update: 16:30, 06 May 2018 Sunday

‘Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has said Turkey's position in Western alliance does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions.

Writing for the Istanbul-based Daily Sabah, Kalin said: “As it has been the case over the last 16 years, Turkey sees foreign policy from a 360-degree point of view. It does not consider it as a zero-sum game.”

“Turkey's position in the Western alliance as a NATO member does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions in the world. This explains why Turkey has increased its foreign policy activity in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and Latin America.”

Kalin said that Turkey will maintain “a globalist and positive agenda”, and added “those who see foreign policy as a reductionist enterprise” may not understand the viewpoint Turkey possesses.

He also commented on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to Uzbekistan and South Korea, which he said emphasized “Turkey’s foreign policy outlook and the growing importance it attaches to Asia”.

“Under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan is opening up to ensure its economic development and political stability. During Erdogan's visit, 25 agreements were signed in the fields of economy, trade, energy, education, infrastructure and other fields,” Kalin said.

Erdogan’s visit to South Korea was “a very meaningful coincidence” that occurred days after the third-ever inter-Korean summit and the first since 2007, he added.