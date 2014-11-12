Worldbulletin News

Bangladesh seeks OIC's continued support for Rohingya
Bangladesh seeks OIC's continued support for Rohingya

2-day conference of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers begins in Dhaka

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to stand firm in safeguarding the security and dignity of Rohingya Muslims.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of 45th Session of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers in the capital Dhaka, Hasina said: “The holy Prophet Muhammad’s message for us is to stand beside the distressed humanity. When the Rohingya Community of Myanmar is being subjected to ethnic cleansing, the OIC fraternity cannot overlook it.”

Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 Rohignya, mostly children and women, fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the Amnesty International.

At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.

In a report published on Dec. 12, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.

The Bangladeshi prime minister said the OIC must maintain international pressure on Myanmar authorities and make them deliver wthat they agreed with Bangladesh for the safe return of Rohingya refugees.

“Rohingya deserve the right to life, dignity and existence like us," she added.

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

The UN has documented mass gang rapes, killings -- including of infants and young children -- brutal beatings, and disappearances committed by security personnel. In a report, UN investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish deputy prime minister said the Dec. 13 OIC summit in Istanbul that declared East Jerusalem to be the capital of Palestine, “gave a timely message to the international community”.

“A very important subject that our solidarity displayed is the righteous cause of the people of Al-Quds Sharif and Palestine. Jerusalem is the Islamic world’s red line,” Bekir Bozdag said.

“There is a need for stronger solidarity and cooperation among members of our organization in every aspect, from economy to prosperity, development to migration, stability to peace,” Bozdag added.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Later, accompanied by Turkish Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin, Bozdag met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali on the sidelines of the OIC conference.



