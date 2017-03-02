Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s deputy prime minister on Saturday met ministers of seven countries on the sidelines of the 45th Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.
Accompanied by Turkish Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin and Turkey’s ambassador to Dhaka Devrim Ozturk, Bekir Bozdag met his Turkish Cypriot counterpart and Foreign Minister Vecdet Ozersay.
Bozdag also met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali.
Moving on to the Turkic Council Foreign Ministers meeting, Bozdag met Kazakh and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Elmar Memmedyarov, and Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Aybek Omokev.
Bozdag later held meetings with Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli, Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Isse Awad and Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Abduvohidov Abdujabar.
300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well
Senior FETO member among arrested in Izmir province, says police source
Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij
Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis
President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’
Meral Aksener now has some 65,000 of 100,000 signatures for her candidacy petition, says election official
Premier Binali Yildirim, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli file paperwork for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to seek 2nd term