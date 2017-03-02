Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:21, 06 May 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 16:59, 06 May 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh

Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s deputy prime minister on Saturday met ministers of seven countries on the sidelines of the 45th Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

Accompanied by Turkish Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin and Turkey’s ambassador to Dhaka Devrim Ozturk, Bekir Bozdag met his Turkish Cypriot counterpart and Foreign Minister Vecdet Ozersay.

Bozdag also met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali.

Moving on to the Turkic Council Foreign Ministers meeting, Bozdag met Kazakh and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Elmar Memmedyarov, and Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Aybek Omokev.

Bozdag later held meetings with Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli, Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Isse Awad and Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Abduvohidov Abdujabar.



Related Turkey OIC
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran

300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
4 403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op
4,403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op

14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Over 300 Afghan migrants were also deported
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh

Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle
‘Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle’

Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday

First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people

Injuries 'not serious', labor minister says
Turkish main opposition urges support for other parties
Turkish main opposition urges support for other parties

Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well
Nearly 90 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 90 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 300 Afghan migrants have also been deported
Police arrest 72 FETO suspects in western Turkey
Police arrest 72 FETO suspects in western Turkey

Senior FETO member among arrested in Izmir province, says police source
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured

Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij
Turkish defense giant's orders reach 7 5B
Turkish defense giant's orders reach $7.5B

Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s president
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president

President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election

Meral Aksener now has some 65,000 of 100,000 signatures for her candidacy petition, says election official
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board

Premier Binali Yildirim, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli file paperwork for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to seek 2nd term

News

Bangladesh seeks OIC's continued support for Rohingya
Bangladesh seeks OIC's continued support for Rohingya

OIC backs Saudi response to Houthi missiles
OIC backs Saudi response to Houthi missiles

Organization of Islamic Cooperation head meets pope
Organization of Islamic Cooperation head meets pope

OIC condemns attack on Palestine PM in Gaza
OIC condemns attack on Palestine PM in Gaza

Indonesia: OIC’s first Trillion Dollar Economy
Indonesia OIC s first Trillion Dollar Economy

Erdogan touts steps in UN against US Jerusalem move
Erdogan touts steps in UN against US Jerusalem move

Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran

Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

‘Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle’
Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle

Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday

Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

'Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'
Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 