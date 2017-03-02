Update: 16:59, 06 May 2018 Sunday

Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s deputy prime minister on Saturday met ministers of seven countries on the sidelines of the 45th Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

Accompanied by Turkish Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin and Turkey’s ambassador to Dhaka Devrim Ozturk, Bekir Bozdag met his Turkish Cypriot counterpart and Foreign Minister Vecdet Ozersay.

Bozdag also met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali.

Moving on to the Turkic Council Foreign Ministers meeting, Bozdag met Kazakh and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Elmar Memmedyarov, and Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Aybek Omokev.

Bozdag later held meetings with Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli, Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Isse Awad and Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Abduvohidov Abdujabar.