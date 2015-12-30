Update: 17:14, 06 May 2018 Sunday

Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nearly 40 undocumented migrants have been held during anti-human trafficking operations in Turkey, security officials said on Saturday.

In southern Antalya province, coast guard units rounded up 38 Syrians who were attempting to cross into Greece, said the source requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately, 324 undocumented Afghan migrants, who were earlier rounded up in western province of Izmir, have been deported.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of a civil war in Syria.