4,403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 4,403 terrorists have been “neutralized" since the launch of Operation Olive Branch in Syria, Turkish military said on Saturday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.
According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.
The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.
The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.
A total of 14 PKK terrorists including two senior members, were "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern and eastern provinces of Hakkari, Diyarbakir, Sirnak, and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5, the Turkish military said.
Separately, one Turkish soldier was martyred and four others injured in a counterterrorism operation.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. In over 30 years of violence against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.
The group uses northern Iraq’s mountainous border region to launch attacks on Turkey and has its main base at Mt. Qandil, near the Iraq-Iran border.
300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well
Senior FETO member among arrested in Izmir province, says police source
Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij
Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis
President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’
Meral Aksener now has some 65,000 of 100,000 signatures for her candidacy petition, says election official
Premier Binali Yildirim, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli file paperwork for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to seek 2nd term