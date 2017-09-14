Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:25, 07 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
09:27, 07 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote
Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote

We wish election results will contribute to social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon, Foreign Ministry says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday welcomed Lebanon's peaceful general elections, which were held for the first time in nine years. 

"We wish that the election results will contribute to the social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon and a new government embracing the Lebanese people will be formed as soon as possible," the ministry said in a written statement. 

The statement said Turkey attaches great importance to the sovereignty, independence, security and stability of Lebanon.

"Turkey will continue to support in all spheres the friendly and brotherly people, and government of Lebanon," the statement added.

A total of 917 candidates from several political parties are contesting for 128 seats, 64 for Muslims and 64 for Christians, in the national assembly.

Sunday's voting was held under a new proportional system, which divides the country into 15 separate electoral constituencies.

Official results of the polls are expected to be announced on Monday by Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, according to Lebanese media.

 


Related Turkey lebanon
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
61 suspects held over links to FETO
61 suspects held over links to FETO

Three suspects in southeastern Sanliurfa given prison sentences over links to Fetullah terrorist group
Erdogan slams int l community s apathy for Palestine
Erdogan slams int’l community’s apathy for Palestine

Turkish president says Palestinians are symbol of all oppressed people in the world
Over 60M air passengers in January-April
Over 60M air passengers in January-April

Number of passengers traveling via airports rises nearly 20 pct year-on-year, airport authority says
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

The migrants include women and children trying to illegally cross into Greece
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety

Yildirim says his government will introduce new system to diminish number of occupational accidents in Turkey to 0
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans

Turkey, Serbia have strong will to develop bilateral ties in all fields, Turkish president says
Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote
Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote

We wish election results will contribute to social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon, Foreign Ministry says
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran

300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
4 403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op
4,403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op

14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Over 300 Afghan migrants were also deported
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh

Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle
‘Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle’

Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday

First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people

Injuries 'not serious', labor minister says
Turkish main opposition urges support for other parties
Turkish main opposition urges support for other parties

Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well

News

Lebanon's Future Movement wins 21 parliament seats
Lebanon's Future Movement wins 21 parliament seats

Lebanese vote to elect new parliament
Lebanese vote to elect new parliament

Lebanese elections and failure of reform
Lebanese elections and failure of reform

Overseas voting ends in Lebanese parliamentary poll
Overseas voting ends in Lebanese parliamentary poll

Lebanese expatriates vote in parliamentary polls
Lebanese expatriates vote in parliamentary polls

For 1st time, Lebanese expats vote in parliament polls
For 1st time Lebanese expats vote in parliament polls

61 suspects held over links to FETO
61 suspects held over links to FETO

Over 60M air passengers in January-April
Over 60M air passengers in January-April

French manifesto on Quran 'barbarism, deviance'
French manifesto on Quran 'barbarism deviance'

Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

Turkish premier vows to improve work safety
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 