Today's News
23:25, 07 May 2018 Monday
Media
09:41, 07 May 2018 Monday

Press agenda on May 07
Press agenda on May 07

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 7, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend International Mount of Olives Peace Awards at Cemal Resit Rey Concert Hall. Erdogan also to attend the documentary premiere of “Last Hundred Years of Jerusalem”.

 

ANKARA – Erdogan to hold a joint news conference with Serbian counterpart Alexander Vucic.

 

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ordinary general assembly of Bank Associations of Turkey at Sabanci Center.

 

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian for talks on EU, international issues.

 

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Inauguration ceremony of President Vladimir Putin.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

 

INDONESIA

JAKARTA - Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla

 

KENYA

NAIROBI - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh to meet Kenyan President Uluru Kenyatta in Nairobi.

 

NIGERIA

LAGOS - At least 6,000 applicants for the Nigerian police will sit for an aptitude test. 

 

SOMALIA

MOGADISHU - Government officials, UN representatives, environment experts, and international donor partners to meet in Mogadishu for a landmark Somali Government-led conference to stop illegal trade.

 


