Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans

World Bulletin / News Desk
Serbia is a key country for peace and stability in the Balkans, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.
Speaking at the Turkey-Serbia Business Forum in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “Serbia is a friendly country for us, a key country for peace and stability in the Balkans.
"Both countries have strong will to develop bilateral relations in all fields, and carry it to a further point.”
Pointing out that bilateral trade volume had surpassed $1 billion last year, the Turkish leader said the target had been increased to $2 billion in the short term, then to $3 billion.
“We want to deepen, diversify and extend our business alliance to new fields."
Tourism is one of the sectors where both countries could develop their relations, Erdogan said.
He said the first Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council meeting -- scheduled to be held on Monday with the participation of Serbian leader -- “will further increase our momentum."
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is in Turkey on a two-day official visit, also attended the business forum.
Vucic assured the Turkish businessmen that he would offer the best terms for setting up business in Serbia.
He said he wishes to further strengthen bilateral relations between Turkey and Serbia.
"I am inviting the Turkish businessmen to my country. As president of Serbia, my door is open to all businessmen who want to invest in Serbia."
