Turkish premier vows to improve work safety

World Bulletin / News Desk
Addressing the Occupational Health and Safety Congress in Istanbul on Sunday, Yildirim said the new system aims to decrease the number of occupational accidents in the country to zero.
"It is the ideal one, the perfect goal but we will provide the necessary training, and place more precautions to minimize human errors to achieve this goal," the prime minister said.
Yildirim said no technology has yet been invented to prevent human errors causing work accidents.
"So we need to invest in human [resources] to promote the importance of work safety and raise awareness."
Stating that regulations, unfortunately, always came after accidents, Yildirim added: "However, it is better to make regulations as an accumulation of long experiences, not after the accident."
Three suspects in southeastern Sanliurfa given prison sentences over links to Fetullah terrorist group
Turkish president says Palestinians are symbol of all oppressed people in the world
Number of passengers traveling via airports rises nearly 20 pct year-on-year, airport authority says
The migrants include women and children trying to illegally cross into Greece
Yildirim says his government will introduce new system to diminish number of occupational accidents in Turkey to 0
Turkey, Serbia have strong will to develop bilateral ties in all fields, Turkish president says
We wish election results will contribute to social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon, Foreign Ministry says
300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well