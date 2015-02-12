Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange slightly slipped 0.02 percent, or 24.04 points, to open at 102,575.19 points on Monday.

The BIST banking sector index lost 0.10 percent and the holding sector index gained 0.15 percent.

Among all sector indices, the telecommunication sector index posted the best performance, up 0.72 percent, while the food and beverage sector index suffered the worst, down 0.71 percent.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 102,599.22 points, down 0.30 percent, with a 7.3 billion-Turkish lira ($1.7 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 4.2490 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.2470 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate dropped to 5.0760, versus 5.0680 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil prices per barrel rose by over 3 percent to $75.48 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday, versus $73.23 at the last week's close.