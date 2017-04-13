Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:24, 07 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
11:43, 07 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

The migrants include women and children trying to illegally cross into Greece

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 415 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey on Monday, according to security sources.

In the Aegean Izmir province, 206 undocumented migrants were rounded up in the Cesme and Dikili districts in the last 24 hours, said coast guard sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The migrants include women and children trying to illegally cross into Greece.

Another 14 undocumented migrants were held in Bodrum in the southwestern coastal Mugla province by the coast guard. 

Security units later stopped another boat including 49 migrants attempting to cross into Greece from Karaada island in the Aegean province of Aydin. The migrants were then brought onshore by coast guard units. 

In Kas in the Mediterranean southwestern Antalya province, 38 undocumented migrants were also rounded up.

The Turkish Coast Guard also held 100 undocumented migrants in the Mediterranean Mersin province.

Separately, in the southern Hatay province's Kirikhan district, eight Syrians were held for illegally crossing into Turkey.

A Syrian national suspect was also arrested and remanded in custody for human smuggling.

All the migrants were sent to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war.



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
61 suspects held over links to FETO
61 suspects held over links to FETO

Three suspects in southeastern Sanliurfa given prison sentences over links to Fetullah terrorist group
Erdogan slams int l community s apathy for Palestine
Erdogan slams int’l community’s apathy for Palestine

Turkish president says Palestinians are symbol of all oppressed people in the world
Over 60M air passengers in January-April
Over 60M air passengers in January-April

Number of passengers traveling via airports rises nearly 20 pct year-on-year, airport authority says
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

The migrants include women and children trying to illegally cross into Greece
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety

Yildirim says his government will introduce new system to diminish number of occupational accidents in Turkey to 0
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans

Turkey, Serbia have strong will to develop bilateral ties in all fields, Turkish president says
Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote
Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote

We wish election results will contribute to social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon, Foreign Ministry says
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran
Turkey slams French figures demanding change in Quran

300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
4 403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op
4,403 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op

14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Over 300 Afghan migrants were also deported
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh
Turkish deputy PM meets ministers in Bangladesh

Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle
‘Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle’

Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday
Serbian president to visit Turkey on Sunday

First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people
Flooding in Turkish capital injures 4 people

Injuries 'not serious', labor minister says
Turkish main opposition urges support for other parties
Turkish main opposition urges support for other parties

Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well

News

Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Nearly 90 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 90 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Tensions rise at Lesbos protest over migrants
Tensions rise at Lesbos protest over migrants

Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Nearly 1,000 migrants held in Greece
Nearly 1 000 migrants held in Greece

61 suspects held over links to FETO
61 suspects held over links to FETO

Over 60M air passengers in January-April
Over 60M air passengers in January-April

French manifesto on Quran 'barbarism, deviance'
French manifesto on Quran 'barbarism deviance'

Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

Turkish premier vows to improve work safety
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety

Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote
Turkey welcomes Lebanon's 'peaceful' parliamentary vote






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 