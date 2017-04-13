Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
In the Aegean Izmir province, 206 undocumented migrants were rounded up in the Cesme and Dikili districts in the last 24 hours, said coast guard sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The migrants include women and children trying to illegally cross into Greece.
Another 14 undocumented migrants were held in Bodrum in the southwestern coastal Mugla province by the coast guard.
Security units later stopped another boat including 49 migrants attempting to cross into Greece from Karaada island in the Aegean province of Aydin. The migrants were then brought onshore by coast guard units.
In Kas in the Mediterranean southwestern Antalya province, 38 undocumented migrants were also rounded up.
The Turkish Coast Guard also held 100 undocumented migrants in the Mediterranean Mersin province.
Separately, in the southern Hatay province's Kirikhan district, eight Syrians were held for illegally crossing into Turkey.
A Syrian national suspect was also arrested and remanded in custody for human smuggling.
All the migrants were sent to the provincial migration authority.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war.
Three suspects in southeastern Sanliurfa given prison sentences over links to Fetullah terrorist group
Turkish president says Palestinians are symbol of all oppressed people in the world
Number of passengers traveling via airports rises nearly 20 pct year-on-year, airport authority says
The migrants include women and children trying to illegally cross into Greece
Yildirim says his government will introduce new system to diminish number of occupational accidents in Turkey to 0
Turkey, Serbia have strong will to develop bilateral ties in all fields, Turkish president says
We wish election results will contribute to social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon, Foreign Ministry says
300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well