Turkish Central Bank to provide forex liquidity

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
In a move to provide liquidity amid foreign exchange fluctuations, the Turkish Central Bank lowered the upper limit for its forex maintenance facility on Monday.
According to a bank statement, the move will provide approximately $2.2 billion in liquidity to Turkey’s banks.
"The upper limit for the FX maintenance facility within the reserve options mechanism has been lowered to 45 percent from 55 percent," the statement said.
All tranches were also reduced by 5 points.
With the change in its reserve mechanism, some 6.4 billion liras ($1.5 billion) of lira liquidity will be withdrawn from the market.
The Central Bank’s move comes after the Turkish lira slipped to a historic low against the U.S. dollar, nearly 4.30 as of last Friday.
Last year, one U.S. dollar traded for 3.65 Turkish liras on average, compared with 3.02 in 2016.
Central Bank provides nearly $2.2B in liquidity to banks through reserve mechanism
BIST 100 declines 0.02 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stays at 4.2490
18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says
Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season
The data confirms a warning last week by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that growth in the 19-country single currency bloc was reaching "some moderation" in the face of protectionist dangers.
Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.
British Petroleum's underlying replacement cost profit for first quarter of 2018 reach $2.6 billion