Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli army on Monday detained 19 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to an army statement.

The detainees were rounded up for alleged involvement in “popular terrorist activities”, the army said.

According to Palestinian figures, as many as 6,500 Palestinians are currently incarcerated by Israel, including 500 placed in “administrative detention” without trial or charge.

Detainees reportedly include 350 children, 62 women, six lawmakers and 700 Palestinians who require urgent medical attention.

The Israeli army frequently conducts sweeping arrest campaigns across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.