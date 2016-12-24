Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:23, 07 May 2018 Monday
Europe
15:34, 07 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Poland downplays possible EU budget cuts
Poland downplays possible EU budget cuts

Unveiling the 2021-27 budget last week, the European Union said it could "suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding in a manner proportionate to the nature, gravity and scope of the rule of law deficiencies."

World Bulletin / News Desk

Poland on Monday downplayed possible EU funding cuts, saying the bloc's draft budget was a good starting point despite Brussels' warning that Warsaw could face sanctions over controversial judicial reforms.

Brussels has been highly critical of judical and other changes pushed through by right-wing governments in Poland and Hungary, saying they undermine EU democratic norms.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz however said he believed the EU's draft budget was "a good basis for further negotiations", according to the Polish PAP news agency.

"The funding cuts in policy areas that are key for us -- the common agricultural policy and cohesion policy -- are made to a small extent, while there are also new streams of financing for new activities," Czaputowicz said, adding that "Poland will also benefit from this."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned Friday that Budapest could veto the EU budget proposal.

Negotiations on the EU's one-trillion-euro-plus ($1.2 trillion) budget have been made more complicated by Britain's exit from the bloc, which leaves the remaining 27 member states fighting over how to raise and allocate funding.

The draft budget notably proposed cuts to farm support and cohesion monies -- used to help newer members come up to EU standards -- while offering new funding for economic modernisation and high-tech.

Brussels in December triggered Article 7 of the EU treaty over what it termed "systemic threats" to the independence of the Polish judiciary from the government -- a move that could lead to never-before-used sanctions.

EU Consumer Affairs "Commissioner (Vera) Jourova assured me that these (budget) proposals are not directed against any specific state, there is no connection with Article 7," Czaputowicz told PAP.



Related poland EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal Britain tells Trump
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal, Britain tells Trump

Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings  in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians

Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire

At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Putin to begin fourth term but what happens in 2024
Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?

Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Palestine sees victory in Israel pullout from UN race
Palestine sees ‘victory’ in Israel pullout from UN race

Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria

The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip

Mysterious explosion also injures 3 others
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala

Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children

5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Hamas eschews result of Palestine National Council meet
Hamas eschews result of Palestine National Council meet

Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara

Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government. 
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel aluminum tariffs
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank

Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.

News

Snapchat joins EU group fighting hate speech
Snapchat joins EU group fighting hate speech

EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth

EU hands Macron small eurozone budget victory
EU hands Macron small eurozone budget victory

EU unveils bigger post-Brexit budget
EU unveils bigger post-Brexit budget

EU unemployment rate down in March
EU unemployment rate down in March

White House delays tariffs on EU steel
White House delays tariffs on EU steel

Poland looks east to plug manpower gap
Poland looks east to plug manpower gap

Tusk testifies in Poland over 2010 presidential jet crash
Tusk testifies in Poland over 2010 presidential jet crash

Poland broke EU law by logging in ancient forest
Poland broke EU law by logging in ancient forest

Poland buys US Patriot anti-missile system for $4.8 bn
Poland buys US Patriot anti-missile system for 4 8 bn

Baltics, Poland may expel Russian diplomats
Baltics Poland may expel Russian diplomats

EU urges Poland to meet deadline on sanctions
EU urges Poland to meet deadline on sanctions






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 