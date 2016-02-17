Egypt court jails nine for life for alleged ISIL links

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced nine people to life behind bars for alleged acts of violence and links with the ISIL terrorist group, according to a local judicial source.

“The Giza Criminal Court sentenced nine individuals -- two of whom were tried in absentia -- to life in prison after convicting them of working for ISIL,” defense lawyer Ismail al-Rashidi told Anadolu Agency.

Another two defendants in the same case were slapped with five years each behind bars, according to al-Rashidi.

“Three others were acquitted due to a lack of evidence,” the lawyer said, adding that Monday's sentences could still be appealed before the Court of Cassation, Egypt’s highest appellate court.

Egypt has remained roiled by turmoil since the army ousted and imprisoned Mohamed Morsi, the country's first freely elected president, in a 2013 military coup.

Since then, hundreds of people have been sentenced to death -- or to lengthy prison terms -- after being convicted for alleged acts of violence.