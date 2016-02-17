Worldbulletin News

23:23, 07 May 2018 Monday
Middle East
15:56, 07 May 2018 Monday

Egypt court jails nine for life for alleged ISIL links
Egypt court jails nine for life for alleged ISIL links

Hundreds have been sentenced to death – or to lengthy prison terms – since Egypt’s 2013 military coup

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced nine people to life behind bars for alleged acts of violence and links with the ISIL terrorist group, according to a local judicial source.

“The Giza Criminal Court sentenced nine individuals -- two of whom were tried in absentia -- to life in prison after convicting them of working for ISIL,” defense lawyer Ismail al-Rashidi told Anadolu Agency.

Another two defendants in the same case were slapped with five years each behind bars, according to al-Rashidi.

“Three others were acquitted due to a lack of evidence,” the lawyer said, adding that Monday's sentences could still be appealed before the Court of Cassation, Egypt’s highest appellate court.

Egypt has remained roiled by turmoil since the army ousted and imprisoned Mohamed Morsi, the country's first freely elected president, in a 2013 military coup.

Since then, hundreds of people have been sentenced to death -- or to lengthy prison terms -- after being convicted for alleged acts of violence.



Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids

Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects

Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul
15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

ISIL’s ideology still threatens Iraq
ISIL s ideology still threatens Iraq

Iraqi security forces kill 3 ISIL terrorists in Diyala
Iraqi security forces kill 3 ISIL terrorists in Diyala

Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict
Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict

Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence
Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence

Three Egypt troops, 30 militants killed in Sinai
Three Egypt troops 30 militants killed in Sinai

UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist
UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist

Egypt adopts law to confiscate assets of terror groups
Egypt adopts law to confiscate assets of terror groups

Suicide bombing kills 8 soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai
Suicide bombing kills 8 soldiers in Egypt s Sinai






