Shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir following killings

World Bulletin / News Desk
Offices, schools and businesses remained completely shut while public and local transport remained off the roads.
The government responded by imposing curfew-like restrictions -- suspending cellular internet and train services in the region.
Hundreds of streets were barricaded with barbed wires as heavily armed soldiers kept vigil.
Monday’s shutdown was called for by pro-Independence leaders who had announced a sit-in protest outside the Civil Secretariat in capital Srinagar.
According to a statement from the Hurriyat, resistance leader Mirwaiz Umar, who has been under house-arrest since Saturday, tried to break the cordon and was detained by the police. Another top resistance leader, Yasin Malik, has been in police detention since Saturday. Top octogenarian Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani is also under house arrest.
On Sunday, five militants were killed when Indian forces ambushed the house they were in for the night. They included two senior militant commanders and a sociology professor at the Kashmir University, who is believed to have recently joined militant ranks. He had, according to reports, left his university in Srinagar on Friday afternoon and was killed on Sunday morning.
The civilians were killed when Indian forces allegedly opened fire at a mass protest held in support of the slain militants. Thousands who came out in support of the militants shouted slogans calling for Kashmir’s independence from India and threw stones at heavily-armed Indian forces.
Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.
The two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- since they were partitioned in 1947, two of which were fought over Kashmir.
Also, in Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani troops have fought intermittently since 1984. A cease-fire came into effect in 2003.
Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.
According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.
Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government.
Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.