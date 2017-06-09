Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:23, 07 May 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
16:18, 07 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir following killings
Shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir following killings

Sunday's clashes with Indian forces left 5 militants, 6 civilians dead

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pro-Independence leaders in Jammu and Kashmir called for a shutdown on Monday, a day after five militants and six civilians were killed in clashes with the Indian security forces. 

Offices, schools and businesses remained completely shut while public and local transport remained off the roads.

The government responded by imposing curfew-like restrictions -- suspending cellular internet and train services in the region.

Hundreds of streets were barricaded with barbed wires as heavily armed soldiers kept vigil.

Monday’s shutdown was called for by pro-Independence leaders who had announced a sit-in protest outside the Civil Secretariat in capital Srinagar.

According to a statement from the Hurriyat, resistance leader Mirwaiz Umar, who has been under house-arrest since Saturday, tried to break the cordon and was detained by the police. Another top resistance leader, Yasin Malik, has been in police detention since Saturday. Top octogenarian Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani is also under house arrest.

On Sunday, five militants were killed when Indian forces ambushed the house they were in for the night. They included two senior militant commanders and a sociology professor at the Kashmir University, who is believed to have recently joined militant ranks. He had, according to reports, left his university in Srinagar on Friday afternoon and was killed on Sunday morning. 

The civilians were killed when Indian forces allegedly opened fire at a mass protest held in support of the slain militants. Thousands who came out in support of the militants shouted slogans calling for Kashmir’s independence from India and threw stones at heavily-armed Indian forces. 

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

The two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- since they were partitioned in 1947, two of which were fought over Kashmir.

Also, in Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani troops have fought intermittently since 1984. A cease-fire came into effect in 2003.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989. 



Related kashmir jammu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal Britain tells Trump
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal, Britain tells Trump

Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings  in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians

Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire

At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Putin to begin fourth term but what happens in 2024
Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?

Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Palestine sees victory in Israel pullout from UN race
Palestine sees ‘victory’ in Israel pullout from UN race

Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria

The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip

Mysterious explosion also injures 3 others
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala

Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children

5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Hamas eschews result of Palestine National Council meet
Hamas eschews result of Palestine National Council meet

Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara

Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government. 
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel aluminum tariffs
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank

Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.

News

Indian forces kill 5 suspected militants in Kashmir
Indian forces kill 5 suspected militants in Kashmir

Gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir kills 7
Gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir kills 7

Thousands in Pakistan mark Kashmir solidarity day
Thousands in Pakistan mark Kashmir solidarity day

4 Pakistani soldiers die in Kashmir border clash 
4 Pakistani soldiers die in Kashmir border clash

11 killed in avalanche in Kashmir
11 killed in avalanche in Kashmir

Bomb blast in Jammu Kashmir kills 4 Indian policemen
Bomb blast in Jammu Kashmir kills 4 Indian policemen

'5 militants' killed in Jammu Kashmir gunbattles
5 militants' killed in Jammu Kashmir gunbattles

5 militants killed in Jammu Kashmir gun battle
5 militants killed in Jammu Kashmir gun battle

Jammu Kashmir braces for anniversary of 'Black Day'
Jammu Kashmir braces for anniversary of 'Black Day'

Militants attack Indian forces in Jammu-Kashmir
Militants attack Indian forces in Jammu-Kashmir

3 killed in Jammu Kashmir cross-border clash
3 killed in Jammu Kashmir cross-border clash






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 