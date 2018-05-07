Czech PM denies Novichok production

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Czech prime minister on Monday denied claims by the country's pro-Russian president that it had produced Novichok, the substance Britain says was used to poison a former Russian spy on its soil.
"The Czech Republic has never produced, developed or stored any Novichok-type substance," billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis tweeted, citing civilian and military intelligence reports.
The government of the Czech Republic, a NATO and EU member state, had in March rejected an allegation by Moscow that it had produced the poison.
On Monday, Babis's office said in a statement that Prague had produced tiny amounts of Novichok A-230 in 2017 as part of a military programme aimed at protecting the army and civilians.
The Czech foreign ministry said last Friday this "micro-synthesis" process is not regarded as production under international agreements, and noted that the substance was immediately destroyed.
The statement said Zeman's claims had resulted from a "misunderstanding".
It also noted that the strain of Novichok used against the Skripals was A-234, not A-230.
Zeman had said "a paralytic poison marked A-230 was tested" in the Czech Republic last November.
He added that "Novichok was produced and tested here," and that "it's hypocrisy to pretend nothing like this has happened."
The Kremlin had hailed Zeman's comments as casting doubt on Britain's assertion that Russia was behind the Skripals' poisoning.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Czechs "acted honestly and courageously, officially recognising and revealing this information."
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said Zeman's words highlighted the "inconsistency" of the British government's claims.
But Czech politicians and analysts largely slammed Zeman for the statement, with some calling him "an agent of the Kremlin".
Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government.
Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.