61 suspects held over links to FETO

World Bulletin / News Desk
In the western province of Balikesir, 13 soldiers on-duty were arrested overcharge of serving as the group's "covert imams", a term used to refer to suspected senior members within the organization, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.
Sources said that three more soldiers on active duty were arrested in the central Tokat province.
The remainder of the suspects arrested Monday were civilians, sources added.
Also, a court in the southeastern Sanliurfa province handed down prison sentences varying from 2.5 years to 12 years to three people on Monday for their involvement in a FETO network within the police force, a judicial source said requesting anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 2016 defeated coup, which martyred 250 people and injured nearly 2,200.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Three suspects in southeastern Sanliurfa given prison sentences over links to Fetullah terrorist group
Turkish president says Palestinians are symbol of all oppressed people in the world
Number of passengers traveling via airports rises nearly 20 pct year-on-year, airport authority says
The migrants include women and children trying to illegally cross into Greece
Yildirim says his government will introduce new system to diminish number of occupational accidents in Turkey to 0
Turkey, Serbia have strong will to develop bilateral ties in all fields, Turkish president says
We wish election results will contribute to social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon, Foreign Ministry says
300 prominent figures are as 'bigot' as ISIL members who infer violence from holy book
14 terrorists killed in Turkey's southeastern, eastern provinces and northern Iraq between April 28 and May 5
Bekir Bozdag meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart, foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Somalia
Turkey's position in NATO does not prevent it from opening up to other strategic regions, says presidential spokesman
First Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council will be held as part of 2-day official visit
Almost 8,000 Turkish expatriates in Balkans to vote for country’s June 24 early presidential, parliamentary elections
Main opposition CHP's presidential candidate tells citizens to sign up for candidates of other parties as well