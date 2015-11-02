China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer

"It's false to say the missiles are not directed at us because it's a missile system. It's technically directed at everyone within the range of that missile system and we're nearest to that missile system. It is in fact directed at us," former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, who served until 2016, told news channel ANC on Tuesday.
Hilbay’s statement was in reaction to the confidence asserted by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque last week that the missiles are not directed at the Philippines because the country has “developed a close relationship and friendship” with China.
The Chinese missiles were reportedly deployed on Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) Reef, Zamora (Subi) Reef, and Panganiban (Mischief) Reef.
Hilbay also brought up China’s “history of dishonesty” when it reclaimed areas in the disputed waters and built islands.
“They said this was for civilian purposes, not military. This was for weather purposes for the protection of the fishermen. Now we realize that they have militarized the area," he said.
Acknowledging that the Philippines could not do it on its own and would need the help of neighboring countries, Hilbay encouraged the government to file a formal protest against China's militarization in the South China Sea and invoke the ruling of an international tribunal which invalidated Beijing’s claims in the sea. Hilbay represented the Philippines at that tribunal.
Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, including a cluster of islands, reefs and atolls further south called the Spratlys. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have overlapping claims on the waters.
US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran
Financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad, Erbil have eroded faith in party politics in Iraq's Kurdish region
Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.