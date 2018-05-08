Lebanon's general election marred by violence

World Bulletin / News Desk
In Beirut’s Saint-George district, an armed group of motorcyclists covered a statue of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri with a political party's flag, NNA reported.
The group later went to Aicha Bakkar district in the western part of the capital and opened fire.
No casualties were reported, according to NNA.
Following the incidents, Prime Minister Saad Hariri called Chief of General Staff General Joseph Avn and Director-General of the Internal Security Forces Major General Imad Osman to prevent the violence from escalating further and to take necessary precautions.
Armed forces set up security checkpoints and started patrolling the city to provide security.
Parliament Speaker and leader of the Amal Movement Nabih Berri condemned the unrest on Beirut's streets.
"We condemn these abominable incidents that Hezbollah supporters and Amal Movement supporters carried out in the capital,” he said.
