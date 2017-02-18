09:23, 08 May 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on May 08

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Erdogan to address ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting.

ANKARA - Erdogan to receive UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) head Pierre Krahenbuhl at the presidential complex. He will also take part in the opening ceremony at the Bestepe Culture and Convention Center of the Foundation Week and restoration of 250 works completed in seven districts via live stream.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting and opening ceremony at the Bestepe Culture and Convention Center.

ANKARA - EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik to meet his German counterpart Michael Roth at working dinner.

SYRIA

IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to hold press conference on annual report on criminal statistics.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Operations Director Richard Brennan to hold press conference on humanitarian crisis of Rohingya in and around Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

EGYPT

CAIRO - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to visit Egyptian counterpart for talks on Nile water resources.

ZIMBABWE

HARARE - Zimbabwean teachers to go on strike to demand increase in salaries and allowances.

IRAQ

ERBIL, Iraq - In northern Iraq's Kurdish region, financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad and Erbil have eroded faith in party politics.