Press agenda on May 08

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Erdogan to address ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting.
ANKARA - Erdogan to receive UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) head Pierre Krahenbuhl at the presidential complex. He will also take part in the opening ceremony at the Bestepe Culture and Convention Center of the Foundation Week and restoration of 250 works completed in seven districts via live stream.
ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting and opening ceremony at the Bestepe Culture and Convention Center.
ANKARA - EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik to meet his German counterpart Michael Roth at working dinner.
SYRIA
IDLIB / AZAZ / AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to hold press conference on annual report on criminal statistics.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Operations Director Richard Brennan to hold press conference on humanitarian crisis of Rohingya in and around Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.
EGYPT
CAIRO - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to visit Egyptian counterpart for talks on Nile water resources.
ZIMBABWE
HARARE - Zimbabwean teachers to go on strike to demand increase in salaries and allowances.
IRAQ
ERBIL, Iraq - In northern Iraq's Kurdish region, financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad and Erbil have eroded faith in party politics.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 6, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, April 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, April 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover Friday April 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, April 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 23, 2018