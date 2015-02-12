Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day looking up

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the second transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices rose 0.77 percent and 0.39 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the tourism sector index posted the best performance, up 1.46 percent, while the food beverage sector index saw the worst drop, down 0.61 percent.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 100,866.24, down 1.69 percent, or 1,732.98 points, with a 4.9 billion Turkish lira ($1.15 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange stood at 4.2690 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.2630 at Monday's close.
Last Friday the Turkish lira slipped to a historic low against the U.S. dollar, nearly 4.30.
In a move to provide liquidity amid foreign exchange fluctuations, on Monday the Turkish Central Bank lowered the upper limit for its forex maintenance facility to 45 percent from 55 percent -- to provide $2.2 billion in liquidity to banks and withdraw 6.4 billion liras in liquidity from the market.
The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.0930 by market open -- from 5.0790 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 5.7980 Turkish liras versus 5.7840 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil fell to $75.68 per barrel as of 09.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Tuesday, compared to $76.03 on Monday.
Turkey's Treasury Undersecretariat late Tuesday is set to release central government domestic debt statistics and Treasury cash realizations for April.
The US president announced in a tweet that he would make an announcement at 1800 GMT on whether or not to tear up the agreement with Tehran and reimpose painful sanctions that could cut off crude supplies.
BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady, while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates climb
Central Bank provides nearly $2.2B in liquidity to banks through reserve mechanism
BIST 100 declines 0.02 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stays at 4.2490
18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says
Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season
The data confirms a warning last week by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that growth in the 19-country single currency bloc was reaching "some moderation" in the face of protectionist dangers.
Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.