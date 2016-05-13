Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump, Asian stocks climb

World Bulletin / News Desk
Oil prices slipped in Asia on Tuesday morning from three-and-a-half-year highs as investors cautiously await Donald Trump's Iran nuclear decision later in the day.
Despite being urged by world leaders to keep it in place, there is a general consensus that he will refuse to preserve the 2015 pact, fanning fears of fresh turmoil in the already tinderbox Middle East.
This -- along with an output cap by Russia and OPEC, rising US demand and an improving economy -- has helped send the price of oil to highs not seen since late 2014, though profit-taking saw both main contracts retreat Tuesday.
"Oil has raced higher recently on the back of concerns that President Trump will exit the US from the Iran nuclear deal and that this would then lead to a further deterioration in the situation in the Middle East not to mention the disruption to oil supplies of Iran's production," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.
He added that there was a "perfect storm for higher prices" owing to crude-rich Venezuela's economic woes, which have been made worse by fresh US sanctions.
However, Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA, said "we could be on for significant knee-jerk reaction (sending prices down) if the president walks back the more boisterous elements of hawkish Iran rhetoric".
Iran has said Washington will regret it "like never before" if Trump walks away from the deal.
Asian equity markets continued Monday's broadly positive performance, with Hong Kong leading the way ahead of the release of Chinese trade data.
The Hang Seng piled on 1.3 percent, while Shanghai gained 0.8 percent, Tokyo finished 0.2 percent higher and Sydney added 0.2 percent.
Singapore added 0.3 percent and Taipei put on 0.8 percent with Manila and Wellington also in positive territory. But Seoul ended down 0.5 percent.
In early European trade London rose 0.3 percent, but Paris and Frankfurt each lost 0.2 percent.
On currency markets, the dollar held around its 2018 highs against the euro following a recent run of below-par data out of the eurozone that has fed speculation the European Central Bank may have to put on the back burner plans to wind in its crisis-era stimulus.
That comes as the US economy continues to improve, fuelling talk of three or four interest rate hikes this year.
However, traders remain on edge over the China-US trade spat, with the failure last week of talks in Beijing causing concern.
The US president announced in a tweet that he would make an announcement at 1800 GMT on whether or not to tear up the agreement with Tehran and reimpose painful sanctions that could cut off crude supplies.
BIST 100 climbs 0.48 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate steady, while EUR/TRY and GBP/TRY exchange rates climb
Central Bank provides nearly $2.2B in liquidity to banks through reserve mechanism
BIST 100 declines 0.02 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stays at 4.2490
18 international textile firms in industrial park in southern Ethiopia to expand operations
Turkey among top 3 Islamic finance markets globally, CEO of Islamic banking software provider says
Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season
The data confirms a warning last week by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that growth in the 19-country single currency bloc was reaching "some moderation" in the face of protectionist dangers.
Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.