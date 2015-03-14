Two killed in Russian attack helicopter crash in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Russian attack helicopter has crashed in the east of Syria during a routine flight, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The two pilots were killed, their bodies found and delivered to the Hmeimin airbase, the ministry said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, a technical malfunction may have caused the crash, according to the statement.

This is the fifth helicopter Russia has lost in Syria since the beginning of the military operation in 2015.

The number of Russian servicemen who died in Syria is now said to be over 100.