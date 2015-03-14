Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:09, 08 May 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
11:06, 08 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Two killed in Russian attack helicopter crash in Syria
Two killed in Russian attack helicopter crash in Syria

Technical malfunction may have caused crash, says Defense Ministry  

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Russian attack helicopter has crashed in the east of Syria during a routine flight, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The two pilots were killed, their bodies found and delivered to the Hmeimin airbase, the ministry said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, a technical malfunction may have caused the crash, according to the statement.

This is the fifth helicopter Russia has lost in Syria since the beginning of the military operation in 2015.

The number of Russian servicemen who died in Syria is now said to be over 100.



Related syria russia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday

US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms deal

Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran
Voters in Iraq s Kurd region have little faith in
Voters in Iraq’s Kurd region have little faith in polls

Financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad, Erbil have eroded faith in party politics in Iraq's Kurdish region
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal Britain tells Trump
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal, Britain tells Trump

Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings  in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians

Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire

At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Putin to begin fourth term but what happens in 2024
Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?

Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Palestine sees victory in Israel pullout from UN race
Palestine sees ‘victory’ in Israel pullout from UN race

Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria

The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip

Mysterious explosion also injures 3 others
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala

Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children

5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Hamas eschews result of Palestine National Council meet
Hamas eschews result of Palestine National Council meet

Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara

Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.

News

Airstrikes kill 4 people in Syria’s Idlib region
Airstrikes kill 4 people in Syria s Idlib region

Airstrikes kill 6, injure 12 in Syria’s Idlib
Airstrikes kill 6 injure 12 in Syria s Idlib

Germany hosts over 2,500 Syrian refugees from Turkey
Germany hosts over 2 500 Syrian refugees from Turkey

Turkish soldier killed in Syria’s Afrin
Turkish soldier killed in Syria s Afrin

Car bomb kills four in Syria’s Idlib: White Helmets
Car bomb kills four in Syria s Idlib White Helmets

Airstrikes hit hospital in Syria’s Hama, 1 killed
Airstrikes hit hospital in Syria s Hama 1 killed

Putin sworn in for fourth term as Russia president
Putin sworn in for fourth term as Russia president

Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?
Putin to begin fourth term but what happens in 2024

IOC to appeal Russian doping cases at Swiss court
IOC to appeal Russian doping cases at Swiss court

UNSC unrepresentative says Russia's Lavrov
UNSC unrepresentative says Russia's Lavrov

Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia
Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 