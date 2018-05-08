11:32, 08 May 2018 Tuesday

Armenian protest leader set to be elected PM

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Armenian parliament is due to elect a new prime minister Tuesday with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan set to take the post after spearheading weeks of mass protests against the ruling party.

That led to a crippling general strike in the capital Yerevan and other cities.

Pashinyan called for an end to the protests after the Republicans -- who have 58 MPs in the 105-seat legislature -- issued assurances they would back his candidacy on a second attempt.

The 42-year-old former newspaper editor has also secured the support of two other major political parties -- Prosperous Armenia and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) -- who nominated him for the post together with his opposition Elk coalition.

Pashinyan is the only candidate for the top job.

Analysts have said it appeared the ruling party had changed position in a bid to retain control of the legislature.

On Tuesday morning thousands of Pashinyan supporters gathered in Yerevan's central Republic Square, many sporting white t-shirts with their leader's portrait, others dancing traditional Armenian dances and chanting "Nikol prime minister".

"We gathered here today to celebrate the Armenian people's victory," David Davtyan, a 40-year-old archaeologist, told AFP at the rally. "The people's will prevails, Nikol (Pashinyan) will become our prime minister today."

Another demonstrator, 29-year-old Lavrenti Adulyan, said he hoped that "everything will go smoothly in parliament today and for the Republicans not to dare to confront their own people and vote for Pashinyan".