Today in History May 08

|1450
|Jack Cade's Rebellion--Kentishmen revolt against King Henry VI.
|1541
|Hernando de Soto discovers the Mississippi River which he calls Rio de Espiritu Santo.
|1559
|An act of supremacy defines Queen Elizabeth I as the supreme governor of the church of England.
|1794
|The United States Post Office is established.
|1846
|The first major battle of the Mexican War is fought at Palo Alto, Texas.
|1862
|General 'Stonewall' Jackson repulses the Federals at the Battle of McDowell, in the Shenendoah Valley.
|1864
|Union troops arrive at Spotsylvania Court House to find the Confederates waiting for them.
|1886
|Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton invents Coca Cola.
|1895
|China cedes Taiwan to Japan under Treaty of Shimonoseki.
|1904
|U.S. Marines land in Tangier, North Africa, to protect the Belgian legation.
|1919
|The first transatlantic flight by a navy seaplane takes-off.
|1933
|Mahatma Gandhi—actual name Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi—begins a hunger strike to protest British oppression in India.
|1940
|German commandos in Dutch uniforms cross the Dutch border to hold bridges for the advancing German army.
|1942
|The Battle of the Coral Sea between the Japanese Navy and the U.S. Navy ends.
|1945
|The final surrender of German forces is celebrated as VE (Victory Europe) day.
|1952
|Allied fighter-bombers stage the largest raid of the war on North Korea.
|1958
|President Dwight Eisenhower orders the National Guard out of Little Rock as Ernest Green becomes the first black to graduate from an Arkansas public school.
|1967
|Boxer Muhammad Ali is indicted for refusing induction in U.S. Army.
|1984
|The Soviet Union announces it will not participate in Summer Olympics planned for Los Angeles.
|1995
|Jacques Chirac is elected president of France.
