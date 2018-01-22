Worldbulletin News

Police arrest 10 ISIL suspects in northern Turkey
Police arrest 10 ISIL suspects in northern Turkey

Suspects include 9 Iraqi nationals, police say

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ten suspected terrorist ISIL members were arrested in northern Turkey on Tuesday, according to a security source.

Police launched simultaneous raids on several addresses in Samsun province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The suspects, including nine Iraqi nationals, were arrested during the raids.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to clear ISIL terrorists from Turkey. 

More than 300 people lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.

 


