Lebanon's Future Movement wins 21 parliament seats

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a press conference in Beirut, Hariri voiced his “’satisfaction” with the poll results, going on to describe Lebanon’s new election law as his government’s “most important achievement”.
“I will remain an ally of [Hezbollah-allied] President Michel Aoun because this partnership will contribute to [Lebanon's] stability,” he said.
Hariri went on to assert that Lebanon “can only be governed by all its political components... we must work together to build our country”.
According to preliminary results of Sunday’s poll, a coalition between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement secured the highest number of seats -- 34 -- in the 128-seat assembly.
Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement, meanwhile, is expected to come in second with at least 26 seats.
Preliminary results also indicated gains by Samir Geagea’s Lebanese Forces (Phalange), which appears to have secured at least 15 seats.
In an unprecedented development, many voters broke with the political mainstream, with seven independent candidates -- including five women -- picking up seats.
Nevertheless, Sunday’s parliamentary poll saw unusually low turnout of only 49.2 percent.
The polls saw 917 candidates from a multiplicity of parties vie for parliamentary seats, half of which (64) are reserved for Muslims while the other half are reserved for Christians.
The vote was held under a new proportional system, which divides the country into 15 separate electoral constituencies.
Final results are expected to be announced on Monday evening, according to local media.
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'
US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran
Financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad, Erbil have eroded faith in party politics in Iraq's Kurdish region
Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says