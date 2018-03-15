Germany, France reiterate commitment to Iran nuke deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran has made the world safer.
“We don’t see any viable alternative to limitations and control mechanisms for Iran’s nuclear nuclear program, as stipulated in the agreement,” Maas said.
“We fear that a failure of this might lead to an escalation and we might return to the period before 2013. That would be in no one's interest,” he added.
Trump has repeatedly called the agreement "one of the worst negotiated agreements" he has ever seen. He has threatened to pull the U.S. out of the deal and has to make a decision on whether he will do so by a May 12 deadline.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed that France and Germany are determined to preserve the Iranian nuclear deal.
“This agreement is the right way to ensure that Iran will not develop a nuclear bomb,” he said.
“This agreement must be maintained, irrespective of the U.S. decision,” he stressed.
In July 2015, the EU and the P5+1 group of countries -- China, Germany, France, Russia, the U.K. and U.S. -- signed with Iran the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
World powers agreed to lift some of the economic sanctions imposed on Iran in return for the latter agreeing to rein in its nuclear program.
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'
US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran
Financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad, Erbil have eroded faith in party politics in Iraq's Kurdish region
Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says