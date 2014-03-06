Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:18, 08 May 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
Update: 15:25, 08 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Egypt: Local elections before 'end of the year' 
Egypt: Local elections before 'end of the year' 

Last time Egyptians voted in local polls was in 2008

World Bulletin / News Desk

After a 10-year hiatus, local elections in Egypt will be held before the end of the year, the head of the country's parliament said Monday.

The last time the local elections were held was in 2008 under former President Hosni Mubarak who ruled Egypt from 1981 to 2011.

"A new law has been prepared for the local polls, and the [parliament's] local administration committee has completed debating it," Egypt's official news agency cited Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al as telling a plenary session Monday. 

"The law will be published soon and the local elections will be conducted before the end of this year."

Following the January 2011 revolution, the local councils were dissolved and since then, there has been no local elections in the country.

Local officials, appointed by the government, have been managing local affairs without any oversight from elected councils.

Cairo had already set a date for local elections in 2017, but necessary legislation had yet to be made.



Related Egypt local election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN report claims mass air raid casualties
UN report claims mass air raid casualties

UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'  
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday

US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms deal

Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran
Voters in Iraq s Kurd region have little faith in
Voters in Iraq’s Kurd region have little faith in polls

Financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad, Erbil have eroded faith in party politics in Iraq's Kurdish region
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal Britain tells Trump
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal, Britain tells Trump

Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings  in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians

Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire

At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Putin to begin fourth term but what happens in 2024
Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?

Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Palestine sees victory in Israel pullout from UN race
Palestine sees ‘victory’ in Israel pullout from UN race

Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria

The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip

Mysterious explosion also injures 3 others
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala

Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children

5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says

News

Gambian president’s ex-party wins local elections
Gambian president s ex-party wins local elections

Egypt court jails nine for life for alleged ISIL links
Egypt court jails nine for life for alleged ISIL links

Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict
Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict

Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence
Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence

Three Egypt troops, 30 militants killed in Sinai
Three Egypt troops 30 militants killed in Sinai

UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist
UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist

Egypt adopts law to confiscate assets of terror groups
Egypt adopts law to confiscate assets of terror groups






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 