Update: 15:39, 08 May 2018 Tuesday

Al-Shabaab militants kill 9 Kenyan soldiers

World Bulletin / News Desk

Al-Shabaab militants from Somalia have killed nine Kenyan soldiers along the porous Kenyan-Somali border, officials revealed Monday.



The soldiers were on a patrol in Dobley, a Somali town, on their way back when their vehicle was blown up by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Sunday.



Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday vowed that Kenya would continue its fight against the Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabaab militant group.



"Earlier today, I was appalled and saddened to learn that we had lost nine young patriots to a cowardly terrorist attack."



Two soldiers who were injured were taken to a local hospital before being flown to the Kenyan capital for specialized treatment.