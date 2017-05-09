At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least four people were hurt in new protests flaring in Nicaragua, where students have led weeks of anti-government demonstrations demanding that President Daniel Ortega leave power, according to rights groups.
The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) said it had confirmation of four people being injured so far, but was looking into other reports.
Students who took part in the anti-government protest said they had a far higher count of those hurt.
"In the medical post alone, there were 45 injured" in the town of Catarina, one student told reporters.
The students blamed police and pro-government sympathizers for the clashes.
The protests that broke out against Ortega in mid-April were initially deadly, with the CENIDH saying 47 people were killed as riot police used rough tactics to try to suppress the street movement.
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
