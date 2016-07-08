Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:19, 08 May 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 12:57, 08 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
N. Korea plane drives speculation over Kim visit to China
N. Korea plane drives speculation over Kim visit to China

NHK television showed images of two planes taking off from the northeastern port city of Dalian -- one belonging to North Korea's Air Koryo, and another used by high-profile officials from Pyongyang.

World Bulletin / News Desk

An airplane normally used by North Korean VIPs flew out of China on Tuesday, Japanese media reported, sparking speculation that Kim Jong Un may have made a secret visit to the country.

The Chinese foreign ministry would not confirm or deny that a North Korean official had visited the country.

"I have no information to offer at this moment," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.

"China and the DPRK are close neighbours and we maintain normal communication and exchanges with each other," Geng said, using North Korea's official acronym.

If confirmed, the visit would be the latest diplomatic venture for Kim, who met South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month and could hold a historic summit with US President Donald Trump in June.

Kim travelled to Beijing by train in March for his maiden official trip abroad and met President Xi Jinping for the first time since taking power in 2011. 

His trip was kept secret until he returned to North Korea.

One of the planes seen in Dalian resembled the one used by Kim's sister and close aide, Kim Yo Jong, to travel to South Korea for the Winter Olympics in February.

NHK television showed images of a motorcade of cars with black-tinted windows travelling through Dalian, where roads and air traffic had been temporarily restricted a day before.

China has sought to improve relations with its Cold War-era ally after ties chilled over Beijing's support of United Nations sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear activities.

Beijing is keen to avoid being left out in the cold as North Korea holds talks with South Korea and the United States.

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, met with Kim in Pyongyang last week -- the first trip there by a Chinese foreign minister since 2007.



Related china north korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN report claims mass air raid casualties
UN report claims mass air raid casualties

UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'  
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday

US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms deal

Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran
Voters in Iraq s Kurd region have little faith in
Voters in Iraq’s Kurd region have little faith in polls

Financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad, Erbil have eroded faith in party politics in Iraq's Kurdish region
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal Britain tells Trump
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal, Britain tells Trump

Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings  in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians

Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire
Two Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire

At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Putin to begin fourth term but what happens in 2024
Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?

Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Palestine sees victory in Israel pullout from UN race
Palestine sees ‘victory’ in Israel pullout from UN race

Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria
Iraq strikes ISIL positions in Syria

The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip
Blast kills 5 people in central Gaza Strip

Mysterious explosion also injures 3 others
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala
Improvised bomb kills three civilians in Iraq's Diyala

Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children
Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children

5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says

News

China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer
China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer

China to increase imports from Indonesia
China to increase imports from Indonesia

Chinese FM met Kim Jong Un in N. Korea
Chinese FM met Kim Jong Un in N Korea

North Korea keeps China in diplomatic loop
North Korea keeps China in diplomatic loop

S. Korea, Japan, China to hold summit next week
S Korea Japan China to hold summit next week

Indian PM pays informal visit to China
Indian PM pays informal visit to China

N.Korea warns Japan not to spoil peace mood
N Korea warns Japan not to spoil peace mood

North Korea looks set to release American detainees
North Korea looks set to release American detainees

N. Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture
N Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture

N. Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May
N Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 