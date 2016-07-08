N. Korea plane drives speculation over Kim visit to China

World Bulletin / News Desk
An airplane normally used by North Korean VIPs flew out of China on Tuesday, Japanese media reported, sparking speculation that Kim Jong Un may have made a secret visit to the country.
The Chinese foreign ministry would not confirm or deny that a North Korean official had visited the country.
"I have no information to offer at this moment," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.
"China and the DPRK are close neighbours and we maintain normal communication and exchanges with each other," Geng said, using North Korea's official acronym.
If confirmed, the visit would be the latest diplomatic venture for Kim, who met South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month and could hold a historic summit with US President Donald Trump in June.
Kim travelled to Beijing by train in March for his maiden official trip abroad and met President Xi Jinping for the first time since taking power in 2011.
His trip was kept secret until he returned to North Korea.
One of the planes seen in Dalian resembled the one used by Kim's sister and close aide, Kim Yo Jong, to travel to South Korea for the Winter Olympics in February.
NHK television showed images of a motorcade of cars with black-tinted windows travelling through Dalian, where roads and air traffic had been temporarily restricted a day before.
China has sought to improve relations with its Cold War-era ally after ties chilled over Beijing's support of United Nations sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear activities.
Beijing is keen to avoid being left out in the cold as North Korea holds talks with South Korea and the United States.
China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, met with Kim in Pyongyang last week -- the first trip there by a Chinese foreign minister since 2007.
The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'
US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran
Financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad, Erbil have eroded faith in party politics in Iraq's Kurdish region
Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'
At least 47 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire since late March
Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's March presidential election. But with no successor and no political competition, what are the possible scenarios when his term ends in 2024?
Israel withdrew from a race for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council
The strikes targeted ISIL positions south of al-Dashisha town in northeastern Syria
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says