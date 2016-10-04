Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:18, 08 May 2018 Tuesday
Health & Environment
Update: 16:57, 08 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda

Doctors Worldwide provides orthopaedic training to health personnel

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish doctors will train doctors, nurses and academics on orthopaedics in Uganda, a medical association said Tuesday.

Doctors Worldwide said in a statement, the training will teach how to treat congenital hip dislocation and crooked foot disorders.

The group has conducted similar training in more than 50 countries, it added.

Ahmet Salduz, board member of Doctors Worldwide, said: "According to WHO, one in 1,000 children in the world and 2-3 per thousand in Africa are affected by the crooked foot birth defect. Although congenital hip dislocation happens less often, treatment of both diseases can be done without surgery if it is detected early.

"As a team of orthopedic surgeons, we organize trainings for health personnel on how to treat these disorders in Africa, where the number of doctors is very limited.

"We also try to reach patients as much as we can and treat child patients in the rural areas of two cities of Uganda. If not treated these diseases can cause permanent disabilities that is why we are dedicated to training local health personnel to bring permanent solutions."



Related Uganda turkish doctors
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Health & Environment News
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda

Doctors Worldwide provides orthopaedic training to health personnel
Turkish researcher designs 'life-saving' medical device
Turkish researcher designs 'life-saving' medical device

People suffering from advanced cardiac or pulmonary insufficiency to benefit from device made at university in Izmir
Dramatic action needed on climate change
Dramatic action needed on climate change

The 12-day technical talks are focused on hammering out an "operating manual" for the landmark 2015 Paris climate pact, which calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 1.5C if possible.
Circulatory system disease main cause of death
Circulatory system disease main cause of death

Some 165,000 people died due to circulatory system diseases in 2017, according to country's statistical authority
Novartis to inject 100 mn into malaria drug research
Novartis to inject $100 mn into malaria drug research

There were some 216 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2016, an increase of five million from the year before, according to the World Health Organization.
Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa
Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa

Cataract surgeries project to be expanded in scope to include fight against fistula
Turkey to perform 1 mln cataract surgeries in Africa
Turkey to perform 1 mln cataract surgeries in Africa

Turkey to create an automatic control system to keep records of African patients, Health Ministry official says
Diphtheria outbreak kills 84 in Yemen
Diphtheria outbreak kills 84 in Yemen

Ibb and al-Hodeidah provinces are the hardest-hit by the disease  
Turkish doctors changing lives in Africa
Turkish doctors changing lives in Africa

Association of the Friends of Africa provides health and humanitarian services all over the African continent
UN food body official keen to cooperate with Turkey
UN food body official keen to cooperate with Turkey

Food and Agriculture Organization representative praises professionalism of Turkish government
Climate change may see 143M displaced
Climate change may see 143M displaced

People will move from vulnerable to more viable areas within their countries, report says  
World water conference starts after dire UN warning
World water conference starts after dire UN warning

The conference opened hours after the United Nations issued its 2018 World Water Development Report warning that about 3.6 billion people, or half the world's population, already live in areas where water can be scarce at least one month a year.
Study challenges 'healthy but obese' theory
Study challenges 'healthy but obese' theory

While it is generally accepted that being overweight increases a person's disease risk, some researchers have recently suggested that carrying extra weight does not actually boost death rates for some, particularly the elderly.
Bird flu found on Netherlands farm
Bird flu found on Netherlands farm

29,000 ducks will be culled by Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority
EU urges Germany to introduce air pollution toll
EU urges Germany to introduce air pollution toll

After a top court last month ruled driving bans in some city zones for the most polluting diesel vehicles were legal, German commuters, politicians, environmentalists and the mighty car industry have been exchanging blows over potential blanket exclusions.
S Africa recalls meat products after listeria outbreak
S. Africa recalls meat products after listeria outbreak

South Africa has experienced worst outbreak of Listeriosis in history with 180 deaths recorded

News

Uganda: 2 killed, 36 arrested in mosque raid
Uganda 2 killed 36 arrested in mosque raid

Uganda studies Israeli request to take in 500 refugees
Uganda studies Israeli request to take in 500 refugees

Ugandan president confirms 8 soldiers killed in Somalia
Ugandan president confirms 8 soldiers killed in Somalia

Al-Shabaab attack kills 4 Ugandan troops in Somalia
Al-Shabaab attack kills 4 Ugandan troops in Somalia

Diarrhoea kills 26 Congolese in Ugandan refugee camp
Diarrhoea kills 26 Congolese in Ugandan refugee camp

Ugandan military says over 100 extremists killed in DRC
Ugandan military says over 100 extremists killed in DRC

Turkish doctors changing lives in Africa
Turkish doctors changing lives in Africa

Turkish doctors donate their wages to Syrian colleagues
Turkish doctors donate their wages to Syrian colleagues






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 