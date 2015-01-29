Turkey eyes $1B gaming exports

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's game developing sector aims exports worth $1 billion this year after breaking consecutive records, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said.
"Due to increasing interest in games developed by Turkish game producers, new export records were made last year with the addition of new games.
"Exports of the sector in 2017 increased by 40 percent to reach $700 million, compared to the previous year," Zeybekci said.
He said exports in the sector reached $500 million in 2016, a 25 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Game Developers Association of Turkey (TOGED).
"Turkish game developers target exports from $2.5 billion to $10 billion for the year 2023," Zeybekci added.
He noted that the ministry will continue supporting the gaming sector.
Ali Erkin, chairman of TOGED, said international interest has grown towards games developed in Turkey.
He added they were happy to transform this attention into an activity which earns foreign exchange.
Erkin noted that the need for human resources in the sector is also growing, adding that over 90 percent of sales go abroad.
